Three people died and more than 80 were injured: the consequences of Iran's ballistic attack on Israel

Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel, killing three people and wounding dozens. This was reported by The times of Israel, reports UNN.

Details

Iran launched several volleys of ballistic missiles at Israel on Friday evening and early Saturday morning, forcing Israelis across the country to flee to shelters as the sky was filled with streaks of light and fireballs from flying shells and Israeli interceptions.

It is reported that about 80 people were injured as a result of the strikes, including three who were seriously injured and later died from their wounds. According to Magen David Adom, several more people were seriously injured. The rest suffered minor or moderate injuries or suffered from acute anxiety" - the statement reads.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Iran launched dozens of missiles at Israel, some of which were intercepted. Search and rescue services are working throughout the country, and explosions are heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Let us remind

The day before, Iran released about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings. As a result of the attack, 5 people were injured. Several buildings were also damaged.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran crossed the "red lines" by shelling civilians. According to him, Tehran will pay a very high price for the attacks.