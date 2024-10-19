Russian troops strike 243 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Russian troops fired about 240 times at seven localities in Zaporizhzhia region. The attacks included 124 UAV strikes, 9 MLRS attacks and 110 artillery shells.
Russian troops fired about 240 times at seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
During the day, the occupants struck 243 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. There were 5 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured,
Details
- 124 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
- 9 MLRS attacks hit Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novoandriivka and Malynivka.
- 110 artillery shells were launched on the territory of Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
