Ukrainian air defense forces neutralize all Russian drones flying at Kyiv - KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces repelled a nighttime Russian drone attack on Kyiv that lasted more than 3.5 hours.
Air defense forces have neutralized all the attack drones used by Russian troops to attack Kyiv last night. This was reported by KCMA, UNN reports.
Another air attack on Kyiv by the Russian armed forces. Last night, the occupiers attacked the capital of Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles. The enemy's tactics are unchanged - UAVs enter the city from different directions. The air alert in the capital lasted for more than three and a half hours. The defense forces neutralized all Russian drones that threatened the capital,
Recall
In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a woman was injured in a Russian hostile attack , she was hospitalized and underwent surgery. This was reported by the head of the capital Vitali Klitschko.