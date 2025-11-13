117 combat engagements took place on the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 14720 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 13294 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 15298 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40312 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 30368 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 33041 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 35715 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32876 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28135 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21621 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 27018 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 32871 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideoNovember 13, 09:06 AM • 25436 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 19060 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 35238 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 14750 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40351 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 35336 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 32979 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 97606 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Mikheil Saakashvili
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 51032 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 51315 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 41423 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 79911 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 79607 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Bild
Gold
Heating

117 combat engagements took place on the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat engagements have been recorded on the front, with the enemy's most active actions in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks, including 28 out of 31 in the Pokrovsk direction.

117 combat engagements took place on the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks. In addition, the enemy carried out 83 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Dvorichanske, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried eight times to advance on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Novoosinove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, nine combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Novomykhailivka, Druzhliubivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, and Lyman. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, one combat engagement is ongoing. In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The Defense Forces stopped 11 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried 31 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Bilytske, Razine, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia. Our defenders have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy attacked our positions near the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Orestopil, Yehorivka, Pershotravneve, and Rybne. The settlement of Kosivtseve was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of the settlements of Yablukove, Solodke, and Bilohirya. The settlement of Ternuvate was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor conducted nine attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 1180 soldiers and 141 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses on November 1213.11.25, 07:15 • 3390 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Mala Tokmachka
Stepnohirsk
Yalta
Siversk