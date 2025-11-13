117 combat engagements took place on the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks. In addition, the enemy carried out 83 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Dvorichanske, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried eight times to advance on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Novoosinove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, nine combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Novomykhailivka, Druzhliubivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, and Lyman. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, one combat engagement is ongoing. In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The Defense Forces stopped 11 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried 31 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Bilytske, Razine, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia. Our defenders have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy attacked our positions near the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Orestopil, Yehorivka, Pershotravneve, and Rybne. The settlement of Kosivtseve was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of the settlements of Yablukove, Solodke, and Bilohirya. The settlement of Ternuvate was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor conducted nine attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 1180 soldiers and 141 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses on November 12