Minus 1180 soldiers and 141 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses on November 12

02:05 AM
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdown
November 12, 03:53 PM
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM
Ukraine is ready to fight for another three years, but Putin will not be able to withstand that long - SikorskiNovember 12, 09:59 PM
Zelenskyy spoke with US senators: what was discussedPhotoNovember 12, 10:22 PM
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideo02:38 AM
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to Ukraine03:24 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Washington, D.C.
Poland
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM
Minus 1180 soldiers and 141 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses on November 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On November 12, Russian troops lost 1180 soldiers and 141 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.11.25 amount to 1,155,360 personnel.

Minus 1180 soldiers and 141 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses on November 12

On November 12, Russian troops lost 1,180 soldiers and 141 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.11.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1155360 (+1180) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11344 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23567 (+11)
        • artillery systems ‒  34388 (+9)
          • MLRS ‒  1540 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1242 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒  428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  79945 (+141)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3926 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒  67211 (+88)
                            • special equipment ‒  3996 (+2)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops in October  lost  25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

                              Ukraine faces 'eternal war' if Europe doesn't increase pressure on Russia – former NATO Secretary General06.11.25, 15:25

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine