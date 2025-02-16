General Staff: almost 80 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors

A number of communities and settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire. Fighting continues outside the territory of Ukraine, with four firefights currently ongoing in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The situation on the combat line remains difficult. Ukraine's defense forces are making efforts to disrupt the Russian aggressor's offensive plans and destroy its personnel and equipment.

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat engagements have already taken place. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors, the General Staff reports.

The following communities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire: Mkhy, Huta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region; Ponomarenky, Khliborob, Dmytrivka, Shalygino, Korenok, Kucherivka in Sumy region.

Details of events on different frontlines:

In the Kupyansk direction:

The enemy stormed the positions of our troops seven times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and Pishchane. Three firefights are still ongoing.

On the Liman direction:

The invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novolyubivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi and Dronivka. Four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction:

The occupants attacked seven times. Currently, four hostile attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka are underway.

In the Toretsk sector

Eight enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske. Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled five of them, and the fighting continues.

In the Pokrovske direction:

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 19 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 18 enemy attacks, with one firefight still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction

The invaders attacked 13 times near Kostiantynopol, Burlatske and Novosilka. Five attacks have already been repelled. The fighting continues.

On the Orikhivskyi direction

The occupation forces conducted six assaults on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky. Three firefights are still ongoing.

No combat engagements were registered in the Prydniprovsky, Huliaipil, Kharkiv and Siversky sectors since the beginning of the day.

Operation in Kursk region continues

Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks of the invading troops today, four combat engagements are currently underway. The enemy launched 320 artillery strikes, including 10 from multiple launch rocket systems.

