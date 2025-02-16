General Staff: almost 80 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5308 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105868 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75527 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117488 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101079 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153379 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110129 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87937 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55107 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83941 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105868 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117488 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153379 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144040 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176374 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43335 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83941 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134263 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136170 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164420 views
General Staff: almost 80 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60179 views

There were 79 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. There are also 4 firefights in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

A number of communities and settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire. Fighting continues outside the territory of Ukraine, with four firefights currently ongoing in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The situation on the combat line remains difficult. Ukraine's defense forces are making efforts to disrupt the Russian aggressor's offensive plans and destroy its personnel and equipment.

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat engagements have already taken place. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors, the General Staff reports.

The following communities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire: Mkhy, Huta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region; Ponomarenky, Khliborob, Dmytrivka, Shalygino, Korenok, Kucherivka in Sumy region.

Details of events on different frontlines:

  • In the Kupyansk direction:

 The enemy stormed the positions of our troops seven times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and Pishchane. Three firefights are still ongoing.

  • On the Liman direction:

The invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novolyubivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi and Dronivka. Four firefights are still ongoing.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction:

The occupants attacked seven times. Currently, four hostile attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka are underway.

  • In the Toretsk sector

Eight enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske. Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled five of them, and the fighting continues.

  • In the Pokrovske direction:

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 19 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 18 enemy attacks, with one firefight still ongoing.

  • In the Novopavlivka direction

The invaders attacked 13 times near Kostiantynopol, Burlatske and Novosilka. Five attacks have already been repelled. The fighting continues.

  • On the Orikhivskyi direction

The occupation forces conducted six assaults on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky. Three firefights are still ongoing.

No combat engagements were registered in the Prydniprovsky, Huliaipil, Kharkiv and Siversky sectors since the beginning of the day.

Operation in Kursk region continues

 Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks of the invading troops today, four combat engagements are currently underway. The enemy launched 320 artillery strikes, including 10 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Terrorist losses over the day: February 15, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1180 invaders - General Staff15.02.25, 07:25 • 29115 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

