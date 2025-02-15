The enemy lost 1180 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Terrorist combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 15.02.25:

- Personnel: 856 660 (+1180).

- Tanks: 10068 (+11).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20927 (+17).

- Artillery systems: 23174 (+59).

- RSVP: 1283 (+1).

- Air defense systems: 1067 (+1).

- Airplanes: 370.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 25341 (+117).

- Cruise missiles: 3063.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 37379 (+127).

- Special equipment: 3747 (+2).

