Terrorist losses over the day: February 15, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1180 invaders - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1180 occupants. Moreover, 11 tanks, 17 armored personnel carriers, 59 artillery systems and 117 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
The enemy lost 1180 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Terrorist combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 15.02.25:
- Personnel: 856 660 (+1180).
- Tanks: 10068 (+11).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20927 (+17).
- Artillery systems: 23174 (+59).
- RSVP: 1283 (+1).
- Air defense systems: 1067 (+1).
- Airplanes: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 25341 (+117).
- Cruise missiles: 3063.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 37379 (+127).
- Special equipment: 3747 (+2).
