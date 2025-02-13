107 combat engagements in the frontline: the General Staff reports on the situation in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43699 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104619 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72290 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116575 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100887 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113033 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116697 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152766 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109549 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83657 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50394 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77868 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36199 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116577 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152766 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143466 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175841 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36199 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77868 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134058 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135957 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164245 views
Actual
107 combat engagements in the frontline: the General Staff reports on the situation in the Pokrovsk sector

107 combat engagements in the frontline: the General Staff reports on the situation in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29289 views

There were 107 combat engagements over the day, with 35 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. In the Kursk region, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 enemy attacks, destroying a significant amount of equipment and manpower.

So far, 107 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked 35 times during the day, in the Kursk region, 20 enemy attacks were repelled, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

Today, the terrorist state carried out 1 missile attack (1 rocket), 46 air strikes (62 UAVs) and 1141 kamikaze drone strikes, fired 4684 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas 

- the report says.

The enemy attacked our positions five times in the Kupyansk sector, near the towns of Holubivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian troops repelled all attacks. The invader launched air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships on Monachynivka and Kindrashivka.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders five times today in the areas of Hrekivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazi, without success.

Ukrainian troops repelled three invaders' attacks in the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Two firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka, ten attacks have already been repelled by the Defense Forces, five more are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked our positions 35 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiya, Andriivka and Dachne. Eight firefights are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupants lost 229 servicemen in killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk sector. Our troops destroyed an armored combat vehicle, three artillery systems, four UAVs, four motorcycles, 15 vehicles, three communications equipment and an electronic warfare vehicle, and damaged four vehicles, five artillery systems and an enemy tank.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks. The enemy tried to break through near Zelenivka and in the direction of Burlatske. Five battles are still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Novosilka.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct operations in Kursk region, where our troops have successfully repelled 20 enemy attacks, with two more attacks still ongoing, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff: Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1390 enemies over the last day11.02.25, 07:17 • 26774 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising