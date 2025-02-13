107 combat engagements in the frontline: the General Staff reports on the situation in the Pokrovsk sector

So far, 107 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked 35 times during the day, in the Kursk region, 20 enemy attacks were repelled, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

Today, the terrorist state carried out 1 missile attack (1 rocket), 46 air strikes (62 UAVs) and 1141 kamikaze drone strikes, fired 4684 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas - the report says.

The enemy attacked our positions five times in the Kupyansk sector, near the towns of Holubivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian troops repelled all attacks. The invader launched air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships on Monachynivka and Kindrashivka.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders five times today in the areas of Hrekivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazi, without success.

Ukrainian troops repelled three invaders' attacks in the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Two firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka, ten attacks have already been repelled by the Defense Forces, five more are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked our positions 35 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiya, Andriivka and Dachne. Eight firefights are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupants lost 229 servicemen in killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk sector. Our troops destroyed an armored combat vehicle, three artillery systems, four UAVs, four motorcycles, 15 vehicles, three communications equipment and an electronic warfare vehicle, and damaged four vehicles, five artillery systems and an enemy tank.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks. The enemy tried to break through near Zelenivka and in the direction of Burlatske. Five battles are still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Novosilka.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct operations in Kursk region, where our troops have successfully repelled 20 enemy attacks, with two more attacks still ongoing, the General Staff summarized.

