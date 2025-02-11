General Staff: Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1390 enemies over the last day

The occupiers lost 1390 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24. 02. 22 to 11. 02. 25:

- Personnel: 851 880 (+1390).

- Tanks: 10014 (+13).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20844 (+31).

- Artillery systems: 22923 (+44).

- RSVP: 1275 (+2).

- Air defense systems: 1060 (+1).

- Airplanes: 370.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 24755 (+132).

- Cruise missiles: 3056 (+2).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 36807 (+169).

- Special equipment: 3741 (+1).

