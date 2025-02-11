127 combat engagements in the frontline: enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector the most - General Staff

There were 127 combat engagements in the frontline. The aggressor continues to exert the greatest pressure in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked 4 times in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, terrorists fired 9 times in the area of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman sector, the militants attacked 12 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodyazi.

In the Northern sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five aggressor's attacks near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants stormed near Vasyukivka, Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Baranivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne. The Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 40 enemy assaults.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders tried to break through the defense 12 times in the areas of Zelenivka, Vremivka and Novosilka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, enemy aircraft attacked Tavriyske, dropping 13 combat vehicles.

