99 clashes took place on the frontline over the past day, half of them in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on February 10, showing a map of combat operations for February 7, UNN reports.

In total, 99 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched a total of two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 87 air strikes, dropping 138 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand eight hundred attacks, including 133 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,427 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one Buk anti-aircraft missile system, seven areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, five artillery systems and a control center of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk and Figolivka.

Seven occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near the localities of Bohuslavka, Stepova Novosilka, Holubivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novosergiivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Kopanky and Novolyubivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two firefights were registered in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the localities of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 33 aggressor attacks in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

The enemy actively used aviation in the Novopavlivka direction, trying to break through ten times in vain near Kostiantynopil.

In the Siverskiy, Hulyaypilsky, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 39 air strikes using 69 guided bombs, and also fired 493 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

russian losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 10 - General Staff