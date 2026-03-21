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Kremlin prepares large-scale repressions after the end of the war in Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1962 views

Russian authorities daily disconnect mobile internet in large cities to prepare for protests. The government is implementing the experience of China and Iran for complete control.

Kremlin prepares large-scale repressions after the end of the war in Ukraine - Reuters

The Kremlin is tightening control over society and the internet, preparing for possible protests after the end of the war against Ukraine. This is stated in a Reuters article, reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian government periodically blocks the internet in Russian regions, restricting Telegram and WhatsApp messengers and blocking dozens of virtual private networks that can be used to bypass bans on websites and applications.

Over the past week, mobile internet has been completely shut down daily in some areas of Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other major cities

- the authors point out.

According to diplomats, such steps are part of a broader strategy to maintain control over the population amid a protracted war. Sources indicate that the Kremlin fears a decline in support for the authorities and is preparing for probable surges of discontent. One interlocutor noted that resources have already been formed to begin "large-scale repressions."

Russian leaders and security services remember 1991, and they remember what happened to Russia and what happened to them when Moscow stopped the big war in Afghanistan: the country collapsed, the security services were divided – it was a disaster

- shared Russian investigative journalist, security services expert Andrei Soldatov.

According to him, the security services are now trying to create a situation in which - "if Putin signs a peace agreement or if Putin goes to a protracted war - it will not destroy everything."

According to Russian sources of the publication, Moscow has studied the experience of other countries, including China and Iran, and has been tasked with developing a way to block parts of the internet, both mobile and fixed, while controlling online communications.

Recall

On February 10, 2026, the Russian internet watchdog announced a slowdown in the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law, amid Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.

Telegram blocking in Russia started earlier than planned - intelligence18.03.26, 12:37 • 4442 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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