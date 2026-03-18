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Telegram blocking in Russia started earlier than planned - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Russia is experiencing technical problems with Telegram due to the promotion of the FSB-controlled messenger Max. Russian officials are buying separate phones for its operation.

Telegram blocking in Russia started earlier than planned - intelligence
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

In Russia, the actual blocking of the Telegram messenger began earlier than expected. Formally, it was supposed to start on April 1 of this year, but technical problems are already being recorded even in cities with millions of inhabitants. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by Ukrainian foreign intelligence, the Russian authorities continue to impose the so-called "national messenger" Max on users. But officials and top managers of state-owned companies of the aggressor country try to avoid using it on their personal devices due to distrust and fear of total control over them.

Representatives of the Russian elites are massively buying separate smartphones and registering new SIM cards exclusively for working with Max, so as not to "expose" their main phones. In informal conversations, they directly admit: installing this application actually means transferring the device under the control of the FSB.

 - the post says.

At the same time, special SIM cards with unlimited access to resources blocked in the Russian Federation are planned to be purchased for officials in Chechnya.

Recall

On February 10, 2026, the Russian internet watchdog announced a slowdown in the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law, amid Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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