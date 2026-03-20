Iran's leader made a new address, only intensifying suspicions about his condition - CNN

For the second time since coming to power, Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has delivered an alleged message without clear confirmation that he is well. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the new message again contained no audio or video recording of the leader, nor even an adequate or guaranteed new static image of him - even after the death of his security chief Ali Larijani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that he does not know who is running Iran.

At present, this cannot be explained solely by security concerns: it is obvious that the problem lies in Mojtaba Khamenei's appearance or level of consciousness, which prevents him from dispelling doubts. This exacerbates fears of a vacuum at the head of Tehran, and that hardliners are doing everything possible to cause harm and prove their leadership qualities in this gap - the publication writes.

At the same time, the authors point out that Khamenei's message contained "some elements of new policy." Thus, he stated that the attacks in Turkey and Oman were carried out not by Iran, but by Israel.

"He claimed to have anonymously ridden in taxis through the streets of Iran, hearing complaints about the economy (which his father ran) and largely agreeing with them. He asked the media to monitor dissent and praised Iran for how it repelled a 'coup' – read protests – in January. But ultimately, he could not deliver any message that could distract from the glaring question: is he conscious and in control, and if not, then who?" the article says.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue to pursue all who "threaten the state of Israel," including Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

New Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated at Putin's residence after US and Israeli strikes - media