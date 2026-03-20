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US military moves freely in Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz will open by itself - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2590 views

Donald Trump announced US military dominance in Iran and refused a ceasefire. He expects the Strait of Hormuz to open on its own.

US military moves freely in Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz will open by itself - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that American troops are "moving freely" through Iranian territory, and the Strait of Hormuz "will open by itself," reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House.

When asked about a plan for Kharg Island, he replied, "Maybe I have a plan, maybe I don't, but how can I tell that to a reporter?"

He added, "It's certainly a place everyone is talking about."

When asked what he meant when he said the war in Iran was won militarily, he replied that the US is "moving freely" through Iran, and "they are done" militarily.

Trump plans to seize Kharg Island to unblock the Strait of Hormuz - media20.03.26, 17:05 • 3346 views

When asked about reopening the Strait of Hormuz to ensure vital oil and gas supplies, he replied, "We're not using it. At some point, it will open by itself."

He says it "would be nice" if countries that use the strait, such as China, "participated."

When asked about ending the war, he replied, "I don't want a ceasefire. A ceasefire doesn't happen when you literally destroy the enemy."

Trump called NATO "cowards" and declared a "military victory" over Iran20.03.26, 17:56 • 4210 views

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