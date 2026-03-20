US President Donald Trump stated that "military victory over Iran has been achieved" and called NATO allies "cowards" for not helping with the Strait of Hormuz issue. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, as reported by UNN.

Details

Without the US, NATO is a bunch of cowards, a paper tiger. They didn't want to participate in the fight against Iran, now they complain about high oil prices, but they don't help open the Strait of Hormuz – it's a simple military maneuver. We will remember this - he wrote.

Recall

The leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Canada strongly condemned Iran's recent attacks on unarmed merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.

At the same time, the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering plans to occupy or blockade the Iranian island of Kharg to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.