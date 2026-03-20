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Trump plans to seize Kharg Island to unblock the Strait of Hormuz - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1976 views

The US administration is considering occupying the Iranian island to restore oil exports. Three Marine units have already been dispatched to the region.

Trump plans to seize Kharg Island to unblock the Strait of Hormuz - media

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering plans to occupy or blockade Iran's Kharg Island to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

As the publication notes, Trump cannot end the war, at least on his terms, until he breaks the Iranian blockade of shipping through the strait. Meanwhile, global energy prices are soaring.

However, an operation to seize Kharg Island, where 90% of Iran's crude oil exports are processed, could put American troops under more direct fire.

In addition, such an operation, if approved, would also require additional troops. Three different Marine units are already en route to the region. The White House and the Pentagon are considering sending even more troops in the near future, a US official said on condition of anonymity.

Retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery told Axios that such a mission could expose American troops to unjustified risk, given the uncertainty of positive outcomes.

If we seize Kharg Island, they will turn off the tap at the other end. We don't control their oil production.

- he said.

In addition to the 2,500-strong Marine expeditionary force arriving in the coming days, two more units of similar size are also heading to the region, Axios reports.

Recall

The leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Canada strongly condemned Iran's recent attacks on unarmed merchant ships in the Persian Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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