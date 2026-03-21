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"Ptashka" from Azovstal transformed and showed herself in a lush dress after losing weight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Kateryna Polishchuk showed a new look in a dress and announced a weight loss of 34 kilograms. The paramedic plans a tour of theaters in the de-occupied cities of Ukraine.

"Ptashka" from Azovstal transformed and showed herself in a lush dress after losing weight

Ukrainian defender and paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk, known as "Ptashka" from "Azovstal", published new photos in which she appeared in an unusual image for her. In the pictures, she poses in a bright red dress with open shoulders, which emphasizes her femininity and emotionality, reports UNN with reference to the paramedic's Instagram.

Details

As can be seen from Polishchuk's post, her image is complemented by loose hair and restrained makeup.

In the caption to the publication, Polishchuk admitted that since childhood she dreamed of feeling like a princess and wearing a magnificent shining dress. According to her, she also plans to use this image during a tour of theaters in the de-occupied cities of Ukraine.

The new image of "Ptashka" sharply contrasts with the one in which she was remembered during the defense of Mariupol. By the way, the woman managed to lose 34 kilograms. In social networks, users actively react to the publication, noting the strength and beauty of the woman.

Recall

Azovstal defender paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk, with the call sign "Ptashka", performed the anthem of Ukraine before the match "Shakhtar" - "Dynamo", and the symbolic first kick of the ball was made by Azovstal defender marine Mykhailo Dianov.

"Christmas Territory" united artists, military personnel, and paramedics on one stage27.01.26, 14:44 • 2354 views

Stanislav Karmazin

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