"Christmas Territory" united artists, military personnel, and paramedics on one stage

For ten years, the cultural project "Territory of Christmas" has remained a space where Ukrainian song sounds as a symbol of memory, support, and national unity. The implementation of this initiative became possible thanks to the support of MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, which consistently invest in the development of Ukrainian culture and artists.

Over the years, "Territory of Christmas" has transformed into a special cultural platform where tradition takes on a new sound. Famous Ukrainian artists, including Pavlo Zibrov, Ruslana, Serhiy Vasyliuk (Tin Sontsia band), E.K.A, Volodymyr Trakh, Telnyuk Sisters, Zinoviy Karach, Anzhelika Rudnytska, and others, have joined the project in different years. Carols and shchedrivkas, performed on stage, have become the emotional core of the project and create a sense of shared home for thousands of viewers.

In a world where there is no place for tenderness, for 10 years we have nurtured love, quiet joy. We search for, preserve, and reinterpret folk song treasures. We fill the information and cultural space with love, faith, and purity. We gather around us caring Ukrainians who know the price of freedom, dignity, and build a cultural defensive wall called "Territory of Christmas." This year, our concert was shown by 55 Ukrainian TV channels, which received a high-quality program for free, thanks to our partners UCF and the "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation, to whom we are very grateful. - shared Anzhelika Rudnytska, the ideologist and founder of the "Territory of Christmas" project.

The participation of Ukraine's defenders gives special value to the initiative. The project united military personnel, veterans, and artists on one stage, emphasizing the connection between culture and those who are defending the country today.

Thus, as part of the "MHP Together" program, military serviceman Andriy Stetsyuk joined the project. The defender was able to realize his long-held dream - to perform on a large stage with leading Ukrainian artists.

For the Foundation, supporting such projects is primarily about people and unity. "Territory of Christmas" has for many years created a space where culture unites, and the presence of military personnel alongside artists fills this unity with true meaning. It is in such initiatives that trust is born and a sense of a common future is formed. - said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation.

The support of "Territory of Christmas" by MHP, the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, and the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation is part of a long-term strategy to preserve cultural heritage and strengthen social cohesion. Ukrainian art remains an important tool for supporting communities and defenders.