Terrorists have lost 1170 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the occupation forces for the period from 24.02.22 to 10.02.25:

- Personnel: 850 490 (+1170).

- Tanks: 10001 (+9).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20813 (+16).

- Artillery systems: 22879 (+35).

- RSVP: 1273.

- Air defense systems: 1059 (+3).

- Airplanes: 370.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 24623 (+137).

- Cruise missiles: 3054.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 36638 (+109).

- Special equipment: 3740 (+1).

