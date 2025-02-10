russian losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 10 - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1170 russian occupants. Total enemy losses in manpower amounted to 850,490, and a significant amount of equipment was destroyed.
Terrorists have lost 1170 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the occupation forces for the period from 24.02.22 to 10.02.25:
- Personnel: 850 490 (+1170).
- Tanks: 10001 (+9).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20813 (+16).
- Artillery systems: 22879 (+35).
- RSVP: 1273.
- Air defense systems: 1059 (+3).
- Airplanes: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 24623 (+137).
- Cruise missiles: 3054.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 36638 (+109).
- Special equipment: 3740 (+1).
