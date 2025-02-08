Almost half of the fighting in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: General Staff shows map of combat actions

There were 123 combat engagements at the front yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 8 and showed a map of combat operations for February 7, UNN reports.

In total, 123 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, as reported, the enemy conducted 106 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 169 KABs and using 2,170 kamikaze drones. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand three hundred attacks, 127 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, air defense and artillery systems of the enemy," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk.

Ten occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled the assault near Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times. He tried to advance near Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 13 times near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 30 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivsky sector, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops nine times, trying to break through in the direction of Kostyantynopil.

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Huliaypilsky, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery, aircraft and attack drones from the territory of the Russian Federation to target Ukrainian settlements.

"In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 61 air strikes using 89 guided bombs, and also carried out 404 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, 20 of which were from MLRS," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Minus 1210 occupants and more than 100 pieces of equipment: losses of the Russian army over the day