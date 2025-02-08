Almost half of the fighting in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: General Staff shows map of combat actions

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48525 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 96499 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103054 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118734 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100851 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126264 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102879 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116861 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159932 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104078 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100052 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 71730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107787 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102058 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126234 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159909 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150175 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182342 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102058 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107787 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137181 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138979 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166880 views
Actual
Almost half of the fighting in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: General Staff shows map of combat actions

Almost half of the fighting in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: General Staff shows map of combat actions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51004 views

Over the last day, 123 combat engagements took place, 30 of them in the Pokrovsk sector and 28 in the Kursk region. The enemy conducted 106 air strikes and fired over 5,300 times at Ukrainian positions.

There were 123 combat engagements at the front yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 8 and showed a map of combat operations for February 7, UNN reports.

In total, 123 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, as reported, the enemy conducted 106 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 169 KABs and using 2,170 kamikaze drones. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand three hundred attacks, 127 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, air defense and artillery systems of the enemy," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk.

Ten occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled the assault near Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times. He tried to advance near Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 13 times near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 30 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivsky sector, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops nine times, trying to break through in the direction of Kostyantynopil.

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Huliaypilsky, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery, aircraft and attack drones from the territory of the Russian Federation to target Ukrainian settlements.

"In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 61 air strikes using 89 guided bombs, and also carried out 404 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, 20 of which were from MLRS," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Minus 1210 occupants and more than 100 pieces of equipment: losses of the Russian army over the day08.02.25, 08:23 • 33247 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising