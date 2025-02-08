Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders lost 1210 people killed and wounded at the front. The Defense Forces also destroyed 6 tanks, 35 artillery systems and 22 enemy armored vehicles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 02/08/25 are estimated to be:

personnel - 847860 (+1210) persons liquidated

tanks - 9981 (+6)

armored combat vehicles - 20777 (+22)

artillery systems - 22820 (+35)

RSV - 1273 (+2)

air defense systems - 1056 (0)

airplanes - 369 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 24403 (+102)

cruise missiles - 3054 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 36402 (+95)

special equipment - 3738 (0)

The General Staff added that the data is being clarified.

Recall

The Kremlin is hiding the extent of the negative impact on the Russian economy due to the war in Ukraine. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Russian dictator Putin are trying to convince that the Russian economy is stable despite the sanctions. The analytical Institute for the Study of War (ISW) points to the concealment of the real impact of the war and much higher inflation than the officially announced 9.9% in Russia.

Meetings at the team level are also planned: Zelensky reacts to Trump's statement on upcoming meeting