Meetings at the team level are also planned: Zelensky reacts to Trump's statement on upcoming meeting
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine commented on Trump's statement about a possible meeting next week. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of cooperation and announced the planned talks at the team level.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to US President Donald Trump's statement about an upcoming meeting that could take place as early as next week. He emphasized the value of cooperation and added that meetings and negotiations at the team level are planned, UNN reports.
The coming weeks could be very busy in terms of diplomacy, and we will do everything we can to make it an effective and productive time. We always appreciate the cooperation with President Trump. We are also planning meetings and negotiations at the team level. Ukrainian and American teams are already working on the details. A strong and lasting peace must come closer
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet personally with Donald Trump before the US president meets with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
US President Donald Trump saidthat he is likely to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week. It will be their first meeting since Trump returned to the White House.