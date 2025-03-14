Drone attacked military training ground in Russia: video of the moment of the attack
Kyiv • UNN
On March 14, a drone attacked a military training ground in Mulino, Nizhny Novgorod region. The 333rd Combat Training Center, built with the participation of the German Rheinmetall, is located there.
On March 14, a drone attack took place on the territory of a Russian military training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region.
Details
According to media reports, according to eyewitness footage, a drone attacked the territory of a military training ground and a military unit in Mulino, Nizhny Novgorod region, on the afternoon of March 14.
There is no information about casualties yet.
In the afternoon, Rosaviation reported that Nizhny Novgorod's Strigino airport was temporarily not accepting or sending flights. The authorities did not confirm the attack.
For reference
According to open data, the 333rd Combat Training Center of the Leningrad Military District is located in Mulino, Nizhny Novgorod region.
It was originally built before the 2014 sanctions with the participation of the German Rheinmetall Defence Electronics, who created all the project planning.
The center combines traditional training grounds with modern computer technologies: complex simulators reproduce the battlefield in 3D, and the physical environment includes models of cities and towns for tactical training.
The training ground with an area of 34×27 km is equipped with tankodromes, waterdromes and various training areas. The Center's capacity is up to 3 brigades per year, with the possibility of training 700 servicemen simultaneously and training 30 thousand people annually.
