Putin sent "additional" signals to Trump regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine - media
US Special Representative met with Putin to discuss a 30-day ceasefire plan. After transmitting the signals to Trump, the parties will determine a time for the conversation.
Russia has stated that dictator Vladimir Putin has sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. This is reported by AFP, writes UNN.
According to media reports, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff met with Putin on Thursday evening to outline the details of a joint US-Ukrainian plan that envisages a 30-day pause in hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.
After that, the Kremlin said that after Trump is informed about the transmitted "additional" signals, the parties will determine the time of their conversation.
When Witkoff conveys all the information to President Trump, we will determine the time of the conversation
"All parties understand that such a conversation is necessary," he added.
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said in an interview with Fox News that after Witkoff's visit, the US has "some cautious optimism".
Commenting on Waltz's statements, Peskov said on Friday: "There is reason for cautious optimism".
There is still much to be done, but the President nevertheless shares the position of President Trump
Earlier, The Financial Times wrote that Vladimir Putin is not ready to back down from his demands for a ceasefire. In particular, he stated that any ceasefire should lead to a final settlement of the conflict that will "resolve the root causes" of his invasion.