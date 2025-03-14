Stefanishyna reacted to Rutte's words regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO
Kyiv • UNN
Olga Stefanishyna reminded that the decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO is made by all members of the Alliance. Ukraine is already part of the security space.
Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna reacted to the statement of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who allegedly confirmed that the issue of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance is no longer being considered. She reminded that the decision on membership is made by all NATO members, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice.
The decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO is made by the allies. This decision will be the result of a consensus of the allies with an understanding of Ukraine's contribution and role in the security of Europe
She added that Ukraine is de facto already part of the transatlantic security space. According to her, our state will never become a "buffer zone" or a colony of russia.
Addition
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reacted to the thesis that US President Donald Trump rejected the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO with a restrained "uh-huh". In addition, Rutte said that relations with russia should eventually be normalized.
US President Donald Trump said that the US had discussed territorial concessions with Ukraine, including which territories would remain under Ukrainian control and which would not, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP.