Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watch

Planning an evening with your loved one and want to immerse yourselves in emotions? Melodramas with tearful endings are the perfect option. They are not only about love, but also about experiences that leave a mark on the heart. UNN offers a selection of films after which the evening will become truly atmospheric.

"Titanic" (1997)

The story of Jack and Rose unfolds against the backdrop of the famous Titanic disaster. Young people from different worlds fall in love, but their love faces a cruel reality — the tragic sinking of the ship. The film's ending, when Rose survives after Jack's death, is deeply moving and leaves a feeling of loss and unfulfilled love.

"The English Patient" (1996)

Against the backdrop of World War II, an epic love story unfolds between a pilot and a nurse. War and circumstances separate the heroes, and their feelings remain unrequited. The film combines beautiful cinematography, poetic dialogues, and an ending that deeply penetrates the viewer's soul, reminding us that true love sometimes comes with pain.

"The Notebook" (2004)

A melodrama about how memories and sincere feelings can overcome time and illness. A person reads the story of their youthful love, which survived wars, obstacles, and years of separation. The ending, when the couple reunites at the moment of death, makes even those who are rarely emotionally vulnerable cry.

"P.S. I Love You" (2007)

The film tells the story of grief and recovery after loss. The main character receives a series of letters from her deceased husband, which help her overcome the pain and find new meanings in life. Each message is a small emotional journey that smoothly leads to an ending that is both sad and inspiring to love life.

Recall

The main award of the 98th Academy Awards ceremony in the "Best Picture" category went to Paul Thomas Anderson's film "One Battle After Another."

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