Family weekend: top movies for Easter weekend

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91301 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109354 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152113 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155993 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251973 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174525 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165728 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226744 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38748 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73086 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41105 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34156 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66749 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251973 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212714 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238432 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225162 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91301 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66749 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73086 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113259 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114145 views
Actual
Family weekend: top movies for Easter weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103526 views

UNN offers a selection of different movies to watch over the Easter weekend, including comedies, animated films, and biblical stories.

UNN offers you a selection of movies that you can watch if you decide to spend the Easter weekend at home.

The dog that saved Easter

A movie for the whole family, it tells the story of a dog named Zeus, who was left by his family in a dog kennel for the duration of the trip. There, he not only finds new friends, but also encounters some bad guys whom he has to stop. Zeus also has to prevent the ruin of Easter.

Peter Rabbit

The animated film, based on the fairy tales by the famous Beatrix Potter, tells the story of a rabbit named Peter, who lives with his three sisters and mother in a deep hole. After the death of an old farmer, the rabbits take over not only his garden but also his house. But this lasts until the farmer's heir returns. The audience will find a lot of pranks and funny situations.

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo

The cartoon characters Winnie, Roo and Tigger are ready for new adventures. But Rabbit thinks differently - he needs to clean the house first. Rabbit is not ready to deviate from the plan. But it's not just about cleaning - the main characters will have to return Rabbit's love for Easter and Easter traditions. This cartoon will appeal to the youngest viewers.

Bruce Almighty

A comedy starring Jim Carrey as Bruce Nolan, a TV journalist who is always complaining about God. One day, God heard him and gave him his power - for a week, Bruce has to fulfill his duties. But no one promised that ruling the world would be easy.

Heaven is real

The family of Colton, Sonya and their son Todd move to Nebraska. But their normal life changes not only because of the move - Todd has an accident and suffers a clinical death during surgery. Afterwards, he tells his parents that he has been to heaven. Do you believe in the existence of heaven? And are you ready to accept what no one understands?

Prince of Egypt

An animated adaptation of the story from the Book of Exodus, the story of the life of the prophet Moses. The animated film focuses on the confrontation between Moses and Ramses, with whom he was raised as a brother.

Mary Magdalene

A dramatic movie about the life of Mary Magdalene. A woman from a fishing village who left everything behind and joined the followers of the word of God, which was carried by Jesus Christ. The painting touches upon the role of women in a patriarchal society. Mary is depicted as a free, strong personality.

Alexander Hetman

Alexander Hetman

UNN Lite

