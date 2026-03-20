Instead of serving, she participated in the show "MasterChef" - the 15th Transport Aviation Brigade initiated an investigation into the officer

The command of the 15th Transport Aviation Brigade has initiated an official investigation into servicewoman Viktoria Kuznetsova, who allegedly underwent treatment while participating in the "MasterChef" talk show. This was reported by the brigade's press service, according to UNN.

Details

As stated by the brigade, Viktoria Kuznetsova, a participant in the "MasterChef" project, is indeed currently serving in the 15th Transport Aviation Brigade. It is reported that during the filming period, from May to August 2025, she was officially undergoing treatment at a military hospital in the city of Dnipro.

Throughout this entire period, the officer continued to receive monetary support, as she should have. After the release of the first promotional video of the television project, the command of the military unit initiated an official investigation, the materials of which indicate that the servicewoman, while undergoing treatment at the hospital in Dnipro, actively participated in filming for the TV show in Kyiv, without informing the military command in the prescribed manner - the brigade reported.

They added that all materials of the official investigation have been sent to the territorial unit of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Recall

In Ukraine, a female officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who participated in the popular culinary show "MasterChef" while evading service, will be prosecuted. According to the investigation, she allegedly underwent treatment while participating in the talk show.