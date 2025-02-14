ukenru
Zelenskyy confirms official visit to Saudi Arabia: no meetings with Russia or the US

Zelenskyy confirms official visit to Saudi Arabia: no meetings with Russia or the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 164349 views

The President of Ukraine confirmed an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE with a humanitarian program. Zelenskyy emphasized that he does not plan to meet with either Russians or Americans during his visit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Saudi Arabia, but he will not meet with Russia or the United States. He said this during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"Yes, I will have an official visit to the Emirates with my wife, the First Lady, because we have a large humanitarian program and the issue of prisoner exchange. Secondly, right after that I will visit Saudi Arabia with the same issues and other partnerships with His Royal Highness.

And right after that, I will meet with my wife again. Over the course of two or three days, I will have three meetings with President Erdogan in Turkey. I will not meet with the Russians, and I will not meet with the Americans there either. This is my official visit to the country, because they invited me on an official visit," Zelenskyy commented.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump, during a speech at the White House, announced the upcoming talks between Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia. According to him, the meeting was to take place next week.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

