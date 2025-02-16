Occupants lose a rare TOS-2 Tosochka on the battlefield for the first time

The Russian army has lost its rare 220-mm TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower system for the first time at the front in Ukraine. The enemy vehicle was destroyed in the Pokrovsk sector. A photo of the destroyed vehicle was published on the social network X, reports UNN.

Russian 220-mm TOS-2 destroyed for the first time on February 14, 2025, Pokrovske direction - , the statement said.

TOS-2 “Tosochka” is a modernized version of the Soviet heavy flamethrower systems such as TOS-1 “Buratino” and TOS-1A “Solntsepek”, which Russia is actively using in the war against Ukraine.

This equipment was first demonstrated at the Caucasus 2020 exercise. Propagandists announced the combat use of the Tosochka in the fall of 2023, and in January 2024, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone spotted it in the Luhansk region. However, the vehicle escaped destruction.

The exact number of such systems is unknown, but experts suggest that they are few. For example, according to Military Balance, as of 2024, Russia had only 55 TOS-1A Solntsepek systems.

