Mass protests in Germany: tens of thousands of people join actions against the ‘shift to the right’

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 9207 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52102 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76027 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77197 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117906 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101154 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113071 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116717 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153672 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90051 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57618 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25671 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 87032 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47115 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144289 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176614 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47115 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 87032 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134391 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136296 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164529 views
Mass protests in Germany: tens of thousands of people join actions against the ‘shift to the right’

Mass protests in Germany: tens of thousands of people join actions against the 'shift to the right'

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53260 views

Mass protests against right-wing extremism and the AfD party took place in German cities. In Berlin, the number of protesters reached 30-38 thousand people.

Protests against right-wing extremism continue in several German cities. In Berlin , the police estimated the number of participants at about 30,000 people today.

Transmits to UNN with reference to RBB.

In Germany, many people took to the streets this weekend to protest against right-wing extremism. For example, in the German capital , police estimated the number of participants in today's rally at around 30,000, while organizers reported 38,000 people "standing together for democracy and cohesion." Events and rallies took place, for example, in Schwedt, Kirch and Luckenwald.

The organizers criticized the "normalization of right-wing politics and discourse" and the "rise of the far right in Germany and Europe." The speeches at the rally were directed against the AfD, but often also against the CDU/CSU and its chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz (CDU).

Demonstrations in other German states

Rallies were held in Rhineland-Palatinate, with around 5,000 people also taking to the streets of Mainz to protest the shift to the right.

Several thousand people also protested over the weekend in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to police, about 13,000 people took part in a central demonstration in Düsseldorf on Saturday.

Recall

Alice Weidel, the leader of the German AfD party, regularly held private meetings with Chinese Ambassador Wu Keng. The meetings took place at his residence and coincided with the period of the AfD spy scandal.

Scholz said under what conditions Putin might be willing to compromise15.02.25, 12:14 • 28786 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
germanyGermany
chinaChina
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising