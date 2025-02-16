Mass protests in Germany: tens of thousands of people join actions against the ‘shift to the right’

Protests against right-wing extremism continue in several German cities. In Berlin , the police estimated the number of participants at about 30,000 people today.

Transmits to UNN with reference to RBB.

In Germany, many people took to the streets this weekend to protest against right-wing extremism. For example, in the German capital , police estimated the number of participants in today's rally at around 30,000, while organizers reported 38,000 people "standing together for democracy and cohesion." Events and rallies took place, for example, in Schwedt, Kirch and Luckenwald.

The organizers criticized the "normalization of right-wing politics and discourse" and the "rise of the far right in Germany and Europe." The speeches at the rally were directed against the AfD, but often also against the CDU/CSU and its chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz (CDU).

Demonstrations in other German states

Rallies were held in Rhineland-Palatinate, with around 5,000 people also taking to the streets of Mainz to protest the shift to the right.

Several thousand people also protested over the weekend in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to police, about 13,000 people took part in a central demonstration in Düsseldorf on Saturday.

