Chornobyl NPP hit: the Ministry of Environment told about radiation levels

After a Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on February 16, radiation levels at the facility remain within normal limits.

This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Experts are monitoring the outer cladding of the NSC Arch (the new safe confinement). The Ministry of the Environment noted that despite the attack, the radiation level at the facility remains unchanged.

The benchmarks for the ambitious dose equivalent were not exceeded, which was confirmed by IAEA experts.

They inspected the damage and made their own measurements. The radiation situation is under control.

As of 16:00, work to eliminate the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP continues - the statement said.

The agency added that the fire in the aggregate of the outer skin of the NSC Arch is being extinguished. Rescuers are using climbing equipment to partially open the Arch's structure and fill the voids under the roof with special fire extinguishing agents.

A drone with a thermal imager is being used to monitor the situation. 18 vehicles and 85 rescuers are involved in the response.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.