Orlando Bloom reacts to Keira Knightley's comments on the influence of Pirates of the Caribbean movies

Orlando Bloom reacted to comments made by his former co-star Keira Knightley about the influence of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies on her career.

Knightley, who gained fame for her role in the first Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), recently shared her mixed feelings about participating in blockbusters.

In an interview with The Times, the actress admitted that while these films were her greatest commercial achievements, they also brought her public humiliation. The Oscar nominee said that the franchise “both made and broke” her.

Because of them, I was considered shit, and yet because they were so successful, I was given the opportunity to act in films for which I was eventually nominated for an Oscar - she explained.

Knightley said that these were the most successful films she had ever acted in. However, they were the reason why the actress was publicly humiliated.

It was such an important moment that now it seems like it was another life. I definitely understand where Kira is coming from and she is doing great things. I took a lot of positives from that - Orlando Bloom said.

The 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl helped Knightley's career skyrocket, but it came at a price.

The movie has grossed over $654 million worldwide.

