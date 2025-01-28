From Terminator to A-50: what rare Russian military equipment was destroyed by Ukraine

According to Jakub Janowski, the administrator of the Dutch open-source defense intelligence project Oryx, investigators have recorded more than 20,000 pieces of damaged occupier equipment. UNN tells what rare pieces of Russian equipment were destroyed, shot down, or captured by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Our total number of documented Russian casualties since the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has exceeded 20 thousand. What an epic failure of the self-proclaimed military superpower,” Yanovsky said.

According to the project, as of January 28, Russia has lost 20,068 pieces of equipment: 15,091 destroyed, 852 damaged, 1114 left on the battlefield with unknown status, and 3,011 captured by Ukrainian troops.

Losses of armored vehicles (tanks, armored personnel carriers, armored personnel carriers and MRAPs) amounted to more than 11,631 units: 8754 destroyed, 367 damaged, 974 left on the battlefield, and 1536 captured.

In addition, more than 437 units of towed artillery, 869 units of self-propelled artillery, and 451 multiple launch rocket launchers were lost. At least 298 air defense systems, 134 airplanes and 151 helicopters were also lost.

Ships, boats and submarines

The beginning of the large-scale invasion was marked by the intensification of Russian activity in the Black Sea. On February 24, 2022, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moskva, approached the Ukrainian garrison on Zmeinyi Island and began to dictate its demands to surrender to the Ukrainian military, and was sent to a known address.

It was then that the catchphrase “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself!” was born, which our military said in response to the call.

In particular, at that time, together with the patrol ship Vasyl Bykov, he conducted artillery preparation of the island before the Russian landing.

Then the Russian landing party managed to land on the shore and take captive the Ukrainian military, who had run out of ammunition.

Already on April 13, 2022, the Ukrainian military, according to some reports, hit the Moscow with two R-360 Neptune missiles from the RK-360MC Neptune coastal anti-ship complex, which caused significant damage. At the same time, the ship's attention was distracted by a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV.

The Russian Ministry of Defense could not accept this and stated that the Moskva sank “while towing the cruiser to its destination port due to damage to the hull caused by a fire from the detonation of ammunition, the ship lost stability. The ship sank in stormy sea conditions”. The cruiser “Moscow” was estimated at 750 million dollars.

However, this was the second ship that Ukraine, which does not have a navy like the Russian Federation, managed to destroy. Thus, on March 24, the Ukrainian military fired a Tochka-U missile at the large amphibious assault ship Saratov, which arrived in Berdiansk, occupied by Russian troops, on March 21, 2022, as part of a group of ships to unload equipment and troops. The cost of the ship is estimated at over $100 million.

Another important target that the Defense Forces managed to hit was the Rostov-on-Don submarine of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. In August 2024, the Defense Forces attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine Rostov-on-Don in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The cost of the submarine is up to $300 million.

It is not known for certain what was used to strike the boat, but there is speculation that the Russian boat and the landing ship in Sevastopol could have been struck by French-British SCALP/Storm Shadow cruise missiles from aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Tracked and wheeled heavy machinery

Earlier , UNN reported on the destruction of T-90M tanks, of which 72 were destroyed, 15 were hit, 28 were hit and abandoned, and 7 were captured.

Another much-hyped vehicle is the Russian Terminator tank support vehicle, of which, according to open sources, Russia has adopted 8 units.

Object 199 “Ramka”, known as the Terminator armored personnel carrier, has been in service with the Russian army since 2011. “The Terminator is a tank support combat vehicle based on the T-72 tank. The vehicle's armament consists of two 30-mm 2A42 cannons with a rate of fire of up to 1,000 rounds per minute, a 7.62-caliber machine gun, and an Ataka 9M120-1 ATGM (UR 9M120-1F, 9M120-1F-1) with a laser guidance system (four guided missiles on the turret launcher), as well as two AGS-17 grenade launchers (300 rounds in one belt each) in the super-track niches. The cost of the vehicle varies from 1.5 to 5 million dollars.

The first reports of the use of this vehicle on the battlefield appeared in May 2022 in the offensive on the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. During the fighting, some Russian tanks and Terminator IFVs moved to the high ground to fire at the highway, but were forced to flee their positions after coming under fire from the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The first reports of the destruction of the Terminator APC appeared on February 9, 2023. The then-head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhiy Haidai , reportedthat the combat vehicle was destroyed in the Luhansk region.

Later, the Airborne Assault Troops said that the tank was destroyed by a Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM system.

Two more “Terminators” were shot down in August 2023 by the Security Service's military counterintelligence and in September of the same year by fighters of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

In December 2024, the operators of the Charlie Company of the 14th Separate Aircraft Regiment captured a Terminator.

“John Connor would definitely envy such capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the video of the Terminator's defeat was ironically captioned, referring to the movie of the same name.

Also, one of the most expensive Russian equipment destroyed by the Defense Forces is the TOR anti-aircraft missile system. In particular, in November 2023, a video appeared in which a kamikaze drone destroyed the Tor-M1-2Uworth more than $24 million.

The latest advanced modification of the Tor SAM, which has been supplied to the occupation forces since 2016, is the Tor-M2 SAM, the price of which varies from $24 to $27 million. The Tor-M2 is a Russian short-range surface-to-air missile system (SAM) designed to engage various air targets at short distances. Its main task is to cover military and strategic facilities from attacks by airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles, drones and precision weapons. The complex is equipped with its own radar and optoelectronic detection system, which allows it to operate independently.

According to analysts, at least 31 units have been destroyed, damaged, or captured since February 24. The last one was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders in December 2024.

Then Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit a Russian system with a drone.

In addition, one of these complexes was captured by “agrarian troops.”

Another atypical piece of equipment that the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy was the Ladoga heavy command and control and special-purpose reconnaissance vehicle, which was designed for the “day of judgment.”

It is known from open sources that this vehicle is based on the T-80 tank and is intended for autonomous operation in emergency situations accompanied by a high level of radiation, chemical or bacteriological contamination. It is also known that a total of 4 units of this vehicle were built.

In March 2024, a corresponding video appearedin which the AFU drones hit a protected Ladoga vehicle.

However, Oryx also recorded the destruction of this vehicle in June 2024, which means that it can be assumed that Ukrainian defenders destroyed/damaged two such vehicles, but it is not known for certain whether they are not the same vehicle.

Another of Russia's most expensive equipment is the Pantsir-S1 self-propelled surface-to-air missile and gun system (SAM). The cost per unit reaches $15 million. “The Pantsir-S1 is a short-range anti-aircraft missile and gun system that can be mounted on a tracked chassis, wheeled truck chassis, trailer or permanently installed. It is controlled by two or three operators. Air defense is carried out by automatic guns and guided missiles with radio command guidance with infrared and radar tracking.

It was first destroyed in March 2022 and at least three complexes were captured at the same time, and since then at least 22 more vehicles have been destroyed, 3 more have been hit, and two have been captured.

It should be noted that the Russian military is quite good at destroying these SAMs. For example, in late February, an anti-aircraft missile and gun system “Pantsir-S1”, which was moving through the city accompanied by law enforcement officers, overturned on the road in Sochi, Russia.

Another “fat” target that the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy is the S-400 Triumph air defense missile system, which, according to some estimates, is worth $2.5 billion. Thus, in 2020, Russia sold S-400 to Turkey for $2.5 billion. In 2014, the system was sold to China for $3 billion.

The S-400 system replaced the old Soviet S-300 system and includes:

combat control center 55K6E;

radar detection complex 91H6E;

multifunctional radar 92N6E;

up to 12 5P85TE2 and/or 5P85SE2 launchers with 4 warheads in transport and launch containers on each launcher;

high-altitude radar 96L6E;

mobile tower 40V6M for the antenna post from the 92N6E warehouse

In particular, in September 2023, the AFU destroyed the 5P85T2 launcher on the BAZ-6402 chassis.

Also destroyed were 11 5P85SM2-01 launchers on the MAZ-543M chassis. In January 2023, photos appeared showing that the Russian army had lost a component of the S-400 advanced air defense system - 5P85SM2-01 TEL with 5V55R missiles. This is the first ever confirmed combat loss of the S-400.

In addition, in mid-April, in occupied Dzhankoy, as a result of a strike on the Belbek military airfield, S-400, 2 MiG-31 aircraft and a fuel and lubricant depot were damaged.

In May last year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck ATACMS at Russian air defense positions near Mospyne airfield (Donetsk region): 2 S-300/400 launchers were destroyed, 1 S-300/400 launcher was damaged, a 96L6E radar was destroyed, and a S-300/400 control center was destroyed.

In addition, the Defense Forces managed to destroy at least two and hit one 1L119 Nebo-SVU radar, which is worth up to $100 million.

The 1L119 Nebo-SBU radar is a development of the Nebo-SV station and is designed to control airspace, detect, determine coordinates and track air targets - strategic and tactical aircraft, as well as low-visibility targets.

The radar recognizes classes of targets and can determine their state affiliation.

The station can be used to locate active noise jammers. It operates both as part of automated air defense control systems and independently.

The range of detection of a target such as a fighter jet at an altitude of 20 km is up to 380 km, and at an altitude of 500 m - up to 65 km.

For example, according to confirmed reports, the AFU destroyed one such radar in April 2023, probably in the Kherson region, and another recently, on January 18, with the help of three drones, was destroyed in the Kherson region. The radar belonged to one of the units of the 90th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the 49th Air Force (military unit 54821, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation). Russian military commanders reported that it could not be restored. In addition, the diesel power plant “DES ED3x30-T400-1RA1M6” was destroyed.

Aviation

Perhaps Russia's most painful loss in the war was the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft. The base cost of the A-50 reaches $330 million, but upgraded versions are more expensive. Thus, in 2020, India purchased two A-50 EI aircraft from Russia for about $1 billion.

On January 14 last year, it was reported that the Ukrainian military had shot down two aircraft, an A-50 and an Il-22, which were in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

The downing of the planes was later confirmed by former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. In particular, he shared a clip from a radar screen that appeared to show the planes disappearing over the sea and thanked the Air Force for “a perfectly planned and executed operation in the Azov region.”

On February 23, the Russian military announced that an A-50 military aircraft had been shot down over the Sea of Azov. The invaders claimed that the plane was shot down by “friendly fire” from Russian air defense. Interestingly, Putin has previously stated that the Russian air defense system cannot shoot down its own planes because they are equipped with “friend or foe” systems.

“By definition, our air defense systems cannot strike with our own aircraft. There are friend-or-foe systems there, and no matter how many times the operator presses the button, our air defense systems would not work.

So how did it happen that our own air defense system shot down this plane?

The former commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, then confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50.

“Bayan, where are you?” The A-50 with the call sign “Bayan” was flying! Greetings to the occupiers “Happy Fatherland Defender's Day! You should celebrate at home, and in such a way that you don't tear the accordion,” Oleshchuk wrote.

Sources of UNN in the security forces then confirmedthat the destruction of the Russian plane was a joint operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Air Force.

Another such aircraft was damaged at the Machulishchi military airfield in Belarus, 12 kilometers from Minsk. The plane was damaged by unknown drones.

Belarusian partisans claimed responsibility for the damage to the plane. The footage shows the drone landing on a then undamaged Russian A-50 radar surveillance aircraft. According to the Belarusian partisans, they repeatedly managed to make similar flights to Machulishchyky, and the local air defense system did not work. On February 26, an A-50 reconnaissance aircraft was damaged at the same airfield.

It is worth noting that the A-50 does not fly alone, but is paired with an Il-22. It is known from open sources that the Russians lost one Il-22 and damaged two more.

Moreover, one plane was shot down in the Voronezh region by fighters of the Wagner military group during an unsuccessful rebellion when the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prygozin, announced the start of a “justice march” on June 23, 2023.

For example, in April 2022, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reportedthat the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in addition to the Il-22 repeater aircraft, destroyed two cruise missiles, one helicopter, two Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft.

Another Il-22, as mentioned, was shot down during the attack on the A-50 in January. However, it still managed to make it to the airfield in Anapa. Photo and photo show the damage the plane sustained.

In June 2024, for the first time in history, Ukraine shot down a Su-57 at the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is located 589 kilometers from the front line. The cost of the aircraft is estimated at 1.5 billion dollars.

Another of Russia's painful losses in the war is the Su-30SM aircraft, which cost up to $50 million. This aircraft was first shot down at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

On February 25, 2022, a Su-30SM was destroyed in a strike on the airfield. The plane was shot down for the second time the next day. Then, in the Black Sea, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down a Russian fighter jet.

In total, about 12 such aircraft were destroyed.

Our armed forces have also debunked the myth about Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, which cost $40 million and $32 million respectively. The total number of these aircraft shot down or damaged is 34.

Another achievement of the Air Force was the destruction of Tu-22M3 aircraft, which have been a nightmare for Ukraine. These planes, as well as Tu-95 aircraft, are the causes of air alerts in Ukraine, as these are the planes that carry cruise missiles and can carry nuclear missiles.

In total, three Tu-22M3 aircraft were destroyed and one damaged, and two Tu-95 aircraft were damaged as a result of a drone attack at the Engels air base in Saratov region of Russia.

It is known from open sources that the approximate cost of the Tu-22M3 is $40 million, and the cost of the X-22 missile carried by the aircraft is estimated at $1-1.5 million.

On April 19, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber carrying out a missile strike at night crashed in the Stavropol region of Russia.

“Instant karma in action - a Tu-22M3 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which was firing missiles at night, crashed in the Stavropol region. The pilots, unfortunately, survived,” reported the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As sad as it may sound, Ukraine once had Tu-95MS and Tu-22M aircraft. On June 2, 1996, Ukraine officially lost its nuclear status. This happened due to the signing of the so-called Budapest Memorandum, in which Ukraine acquired a non-nuclear status and in return received security guarantees from Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In 1999, Ukraine exchanged 8 Tu-160s and 3 Tu-95MS aircraft for Russia's gas debt. Then another 9 Tu-160 and 21 Tu-95MS aircraft were destroyed, and one more example of this type of aircraft remained in the museum of long-range aviation in Poltava.

Ukraine also had 58 Tu-22M aircraft. From 2002 to 2006, 55 of these aircraft were utilized - 16 Tu-22M2 and 36 Tu-22M3. Also, 423 X-22 cruise missiles were utilized.

Everyone can clearly see how Russia can comply with security guarantees. It is possible that these very planes, which were handed over to Russia by Ukraine, are bombing our cities and villages. Who knows if Russia would have stuck its nose into Ukraine if our leadership had not squandered the planes and more.

It is also worth noting that the journalists of Schemes found that the Kremlin is firing at Ukrainians with missiles that official Kyiv handed over to Russia 23 years ago.

Another Russian pride is the Russian Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopter. These aircraft were among the first to arrive at the Gostomel airfield, but it also failed to meet expectations. In particular, two Ka-52 helicopters were shot down at once during the approach to the airfield .

Moreover, the Ukrainians have proven that they can shoot down these helicopters with a variety of weapons. A fighter of the anti-aircraft missile artillery division, junior lieutenant Serhiy Falatyuk, told how in 2022 he and other fighters managed to destroy 6 Russian helicopters using the old Soviet Igla complex and small arms.

“When we started to defend ourselves, we noticed six Ka-52 Alligator helicopters flying. I had never seen them live. We only studied them and had information from the Russians that it was an armored helicopter, an armored personnel carrier with blades, which could not be shot down. There was a fear that we would not be able to shoot them down (...) You can imagine: MANPADS from 1981, and the Ka-52 Alligator is a modern helicopter from 2018. And Soviet Iglys shoot them down perfectly,” Falatyuk said.

The fighters of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade managed to surpass the downing of a Russian helicopter with an Igla MANPADS. In April 2022, they destroyed a Russian helicopter with the Stugna-P anti-tank missile system. The very name “anti-tank” indicates that the complex is designed to destroy tanks, not flying objects.

But this war has long since proved that nothing is impossible, and our fighters can perform unrealistic tasks.