Ukraine awaits delivery of another batch of F-16s from the Netherlands

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 41356 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74940 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104022 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125688 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102746 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103632 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113353 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116947 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99765 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114103 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34360 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108572 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 41356 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125688 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131132 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153699 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7202 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13230 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108572 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114104 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138963 views
Ukraine awaits delivery of another batch of F-16s from the Netherlands

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 172917 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Dutch counterpart to discuss the transfer of F-16s. The two sides also discussed a €400 million drone program and the development of joint defense enterprises.

Ukraine and the Netherlands have an agreement on the transfer of another batch of F-16 aircraft this year. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

"I met with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague. The Netherlands is among the leaders in supporting Ukraine, and their assistance has increased significantly in 2024. We already have agreements for 2025. The top priority is the F-16 program. We expect the next batch of aircraft to be delivered in 2025, and we continue to train pilots, engineers and technicians," Umerov wrote.

The minister emphasized that the Netherlands plays a key role in the Air Force Coalition, supporting the development of Ukraine's aviation infrastructure and capabilities.

"The second priority is drones. We have coordinated the distribution of the previously announced 400 million euros, as well as the preparation of large-scale joint projects on long-range capabilities. Artillery ammunition, air defense, and interceptor missiles are also on the agenda. The Netherlands clearly understands our needs and is ready to help," Umerov said.

According to him, industrial interaction is a separate topic.

"The next logical step is to develop joint defense enterprises that will strengthen the capabilities of our armies. We have synchronized plans for the receipt of aid, its effective use on the battlefield and support for operations. It is important to act quickly and efficiently together with our partners," Umerov said.

Addendum

In October 2024, the Netherlands handed over its first F-16s to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

