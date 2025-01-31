Ukraine awaits delivery of another batch of F-16s from the Netherlands

Ukraine and the Netherlands have an agreement on the transfer of another batch of F-16 aircraft this year. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

"I met with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague. The Netherlands is among the leaders in supporting Ukraine, and their assistance has increased significantly in 2024. We already have agreements for 2025. The top priority is the F-16 program. We expect the next batch of aircraft to be delivered in 2025, and we continue to train pilots, engineers and technicians," Umerov wrote.

The minister emphasized that the Netherlands plays a key role in the Air Force Coalition, supporting the development of Ukraine's aviation infrastructure and capabilities.

"The second priority is drones. We have coordinated the distribution of the previously announced 400 million euros, as well as the preparation of large-scale joint projects on long-range capabilities. Artillery ammunition, air defense, and interceptor missiles are also on the agenda. The Netherlands clearly understands our needs and is ready to help," Umerov said.

According to him, industrial interaction is a separate topic.

"The next logical step is to develop joint defense enterprises that will strengthen the capabilities of our armies. We have synchronized plans for the receipt of aid, its effective use on the battlefield and support for operations. It is important to act quickly and efficiently together with our partners," Umerov said.

Addendum

In October 2024, the Netherlands handed over its first F-16s to Ukraine.