Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols
Kyiv • UNN
A sabotage with the arson of the occupiers' equipment took place on the territory of a military unit in the Moscow region. The incident caused panic among the personnel and an investigation by the command.
A sabotage took place in the Moscow region, which resulted in the destruction of the occupiers' military equipment. This was reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars ATESH, UNN reports.
Details
The incident occurred on the territory of one of the military units, where guerrillas successfully attacked the equipment, ignoring the presence of a military patrol.
The fire that broke out at the scene caused panic among the personnel, and the command, trying to eliminate the consequences, began an investigation and sought to find the perpetrators among their subordinates. Despite this, the situation has not been successfully localized, and the command is trying to reduce the scale of the incident.
Such incidents indicate an increase in activity in the Russian rear, where such sabotage is becoming more frequent. This case is a vivid example of how the war is no longer limited to the front and is spreading to the territories from which it came.
Russian occupants received special orders for February 23-24 - ATESH23.02.25, 04:22 • 115320 views