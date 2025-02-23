Russian occupants received special orders for February 23-24 - ATESH

The Russian occupiers are preparing for "provocations" by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the so-called "Defender of the Fatherland Day" on February 23 and on the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine on February 24. This is reported by the military guerrilla movement "ATESH" with reference to its agent from the Russian armed forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in this regard, Russian troops in Crimea, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions received orders to introduce enhanced security measures.

Military units have received an order to strictly ensure that servicemen adhere to the 'dry law'. In addition, the military is prohibited from wearing uniforms outside the unit and ordered to move in settlements only in civilian clothes - the statement said.

ATES suggests that this decision was dictated by fear of attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces and guerrilla activity.

"We warn that the occupiers may use this day for provocations in order to blame the Ukrainian underground in the event of terrorist attacks and use it in their propaganda", - the guerrillas noted.

Recall

The enemy military on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula is preparing for possible massive strikes between February 24 and 26. This was reported by the ATES movement. In response to these threats, internal security units have stepped up counter-sabotage measures in an effort to prevent information about the exact location of air defense systems from leaking out.

