Russian occupants received special orders for February 23-24 - ATESH

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 12990 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 12990 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 31954 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 31954 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 66226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 66226 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 40410 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 40410 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108726 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108726 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94778 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111775 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116570 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116570 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147960 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115109 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115109 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 84729 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 39238 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104510 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 51265 views

05:35 AM • 51265 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 29615 views

09:03 AM • 29615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 66441 views

09:20 AM • 66441 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108747 views

06:23 AM • 108747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147977 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 138962 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138962 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 171489 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 10018 views

09:59 AM • 10018 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 29615 views

09:03 AM • 29615 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132292 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134190 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134190 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 162711 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162711 views
Russian occupants received special orders for February 23-24 - ATESH

Russian occupants received special orders for February 23-24 - ATESH

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114898 views

Russian troops in Crimea and in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have received orders for enhanced security measures for February 23-24. The military is prohibited from wearing uniforms outside of their units and ordered to observe the “dry law”.

The Russian occupiers are preparing for "provocations" by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the so-called "Defender of the Fatherland Day" on February 23 and on the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine on February 24. This is reported by the military guerrilla movement "ATESH" with reference to its agent from the Russian armed forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in this regard, Russian troops in Crimea, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions received orders to introduce enhanced security measures.

Military units have received an order to strictly ensure that servicemen adhere to the 'dry law'. In addition, the military is prohibited from wearing uniforms outside the unit and ordered to move in settlements only in civilian clothes

- the statement said.

ATES suggests that this decision was dictated by fear of attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces and guerrilla activity.

"We warn that the occupiers may use this day for provocations in order to blame the Ukrainian underground in the event of terrorist attacks and use it in their propaganda", - the guerrillas noted.

Recall

The enemy military on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula is preparing for possible massive strikes between February 24 and 26. This was reported by the ATES movement. In response to these threats, internal security units have stepped up counter-sabotage measures in an effort to prevent information about the exact location of air defense systems from leaking out.

Soldiers in Russia are being sent to the Kursk direction for refusing to extend their contracts - ATES29.01.25, 20:21 • 29118 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

