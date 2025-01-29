In Russia, soldiers are being sent to the Kursk direction for refusing to extend their contract, UNN reports with reference to ATES.

Details

An agent of the Russian Federation's "ATESH" reports pressure on soldiers by the command of the 64th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

"Soldiers are being massively forced to sign a contract for at least 3 years, and those who refuse will be transferred to the Kursk direction. At the same time, the command is hinting in a non-transparent way how their journey will end there - "zeroing" in meat assaults," the statement said.

Guerrillas called on soldiers of the 64th Separate Mechanized Brigade to fight criminal commanders.

