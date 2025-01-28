The number of cases of self-mutilation has increased among the military personnel of the 61st separate marine brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. In this way, the Russians are trying to avoid participating in the storming of the Dnipro islands in the Kherson region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ATESh guerrilla movement in Telegram.

Details

According to the movement's agents, there is information about cases of deliberate limb fractures and even shooting themselves.

According to ATES, the purpose of such actions is to pass off self-mutilation as a combat injury and get to a hospital as far away from the front line as possible.

Soldiers have to take desperate measures to avoid participating in the assaults on the islands in the Kherson region. The harsh living conditions, huge losses and lack of prospects for success make them look for any way to avoid participation in the fighting - the post reads.

The guerrillas continue to receive information about the critical moral situation in the units of the Russian army. It is noted that this proves that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is becoming an unbearable test for Russian soldiers.

Recall

An agent of the ATES movement from the 61st Separate Mechanized Brigade reported about the sharp deterioration of the situation in the unit. According to him, the commanders of officers and NCOs began to torture all soldiers who refused to obey suicidal orders.

