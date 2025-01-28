Russian military mutilate themselves to avoid fighting against Ukraine - ATESH

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 71760 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92332 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106717 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134081 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103730 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113407 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102298 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 49352 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117842 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 54777 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112403 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 71760 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155906 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20784 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24703 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112393 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117837 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139839 views
Russian military mutilate themselves to avoid fighting against Ukraine - ATESH

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30701 views

The number of cases of self-injury among the military in the 61st Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation has increased. Soldiers deliberately injure themselves to avoid participating in the assaults on the islands on the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

The number of cases of self-mutilation has increased among the military personnel of the 61st separate marine brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. In this way, the Russians are trying to avoid participating in the storming of the Dnipro islands in the Kherson region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ATESh guerrilla movement in Telegram.

Details 

According to the movement's agents, there is information about cases of deliberate limb fractures and even shooting themselves. 

According to ATES, the purpose of such actions is to pass off self-mutilation as a combat injury and get to a hospital as far away from the front line as possible.

Soldiers have to take desperate measures to avoid participating in the assaults on the islands in the Kherson region. The harsh living conditions, huge losses and lack of prospects for success make them look for any way to avoid participation in the fighting

- the post reads. 

The guerrillas continue to receive information about the critical moral situation in the units of the Russian army. It is noted that this proves that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is becoming an unbearable test for Russian soldiers.

Recall

An agent of the ATES movement from the 61st Separate Mechanized Brigade reported about the sharp deterioration of the situation in the unit. According to him, the commanders of officers and NCOs began to torture all soldiers who refused to obey suicidal orders.

Occupants turned a sanatorium in Yevpatoria into a military base: what is happening there - ATESH25.01.25, 08:07 • 31754 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

