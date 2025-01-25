In the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria, another example of the occupation forces using civilian objects for military purposes was discovered. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports .

Details

Thus, the ATES agent informed that the russian military had secretly set up a base on the territory of the sanatorium.

This facility has become a place of concentration of military equipment, weapons and ammunition. Security on the territory has been strengthened, and the coast has been additionally fortified with firing points.

It is worth noting that such actions pose a threat to the city's residents, as military presence in residential areas significantly increases the risks to civilians.

