Occupants are digging in on the beaches of Crimea: ATESH reconnoitered fortifications near Yevpatoriya

The ATESH movement has recorded the active construction of fortifications by the occupiers on the coastline near Yevpatoriya in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by ATESH in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupiers are preparing for the landing of the Ukrainian armed forces and digging in on the beaches in Crimea," ATESH reports, noting that the movement's agents have conducted reconnaissance of the fortifications.

In particular, as noted, the occupiers are building fortifications, dugouts and trenches on the coastline near Yevpatoriya. ATESH agents also record the locations of personnel.

"Such facilities are guarded, and the approaches to the beaches are blocked. But this is not a problem for us, because our agents are both among local residents and among the Russian military, who are aware of the criminality of the Putin regime's war against Ukraine," the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the occupiers are installing new sea barriers in the Balaklava Bay to protect against drone attacks. The work of the underground base of submarines 825GTS, which used to be a museum, has been resumed.