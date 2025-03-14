In Sumy region, border guards stopped an attempt to break through by a Russian DRG: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In the Sumy region, border guards, together with the Defense Forces, stopped the breakthrough of the Russian DRG, which was trying to advance deep into the territory. The invaders are trying to enter the Sumy region in small groups.
In the Sumy region, fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, together with units of the Defense Forces, stopped a breakthrough by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group. For this purpose, a mortar crew was used, UNN writes with reference to the SBGS.
A group of ten Russian saboteurs crossed the border and tried to advance deep into the territory. They were immediately fired upon, using a mortar crew
It is reported that during counter-sabotage measures, Ukrainian defenders forced the enemy to retreat. Thanks to the well-coordinated actions of the fighters, the enemy's plans to gain a foothold on Ukrainian territory were thwarted.
Addition
SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that Russian invaders are trying to enter the territory of Sumy region in small assault groups.
Demchenko noted that it is not correct to say that Russian invaders broke through the border in Sumy region. The enemy is trying to dislodge the Defense Forces from the Kursk region and is conducting dozens of assault operations on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.