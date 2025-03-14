Steps towards peace and the release of prisoners: Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the Ecumenical Patriarch
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine held talks with spiritual leaders, discussing ways to achieve peace and release prisoners.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a telephone conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, spoke about the negotiations in Jeddah and Ukraine's readiness for a 30-day ceasefire. The head of the Ukrainian state announced this in Telegram, writes UNN.
I spoke about the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah. We supported the US proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in the air, at sea, and on land. Among the first steps towards a just and lasting peace should also be the release of prisoners of war, civilians, and the return of deported Ukrainian children
He emphasized that Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything possible to achieve it as soon as possible.
The whole world wants peace. And only russia is not ready to end the war and is looking for conditions to continue it. We must take steps towards peace and put pressure on the only reason why the war is still going on
He thanked His Holiness Bartholomew for his willingness to make efforts for the sake of peace.
"Thank you for your prayers for Ukraine and peace," Zelenskyy noted.
Addition
Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Pietro Parolin. The President wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery. The parties also discussed the return of Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners.
