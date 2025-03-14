Zelenskyy on the Kursk operation: "It fulfilled its task"
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Kursk operation helped stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv and Pokrovsk directions.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Kursk operation has fulfilled its task, as it reduced the pressure of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv direction, and then in the Pokrovsk direction, reports UNN.
The situation is very difficult now. I can only thank our soldiers for this operation. It has fulfilled its task. First, the pressure in the Kharkiv direction decreased, then they began to withdraw their troops from the eastern direction. I think that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction is stable now, and it will be very difficult for them to find an opportunity to occupy Pokrovsk again
Addition
US President Donald Trump announced productive talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
In his post, Trump noted that "thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by Russian troops, and are in a very bad and vulnerable position".
"I strongly urged President Putin to spare their lives. It would be a terrible massacre, the likes of which have not been seen since World War II," Trump concluded.
At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the fakes of the Russian Federation about the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region. According to the command, this is a manipulation for political pressure on Ukraine and partners.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he had read the call of US President Donald Trump to "spare Ukrainian soldiers" in the Kursk region.