Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

In March, our lives will be influenced by Mercury and Venus, which make retrograde motion. About how exactly it will affect our lives, especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Kseniya Bazilenko.

March will be a month of significant changes due to Venus and Mercury retrograde, a parade of planets, and a series of eclipses that will change the usual course of events - according to the astrologer.

Venus will be in retrograde motion from March 1 through April 12. The reversal will begin at the 10th degree of Aries, and from March 23, Venus will move into Pisces, where it will remain in retrograde phase until the 24th degree.

Peculiarities of Venus retrograde and conjunction with Mercury

According to Ksenia Basilenko, this retrograde will be especially significant, as Venus will not only affect the themes of beauty, design, creativity, love and family relationships, and finances, but will also pass through several significant astrological aspects.

Mercury begins its retrograde on March 15 and will be retrograde until April 7. The combined retrograde influence of these two planets indicates a deep reconsideration of relationships and financial decisions.

In addition, Venus and Mercury will be involved in the astrological parade of planets and conjunct Rahu, which coincides with eclipses in March:

March 14 - lunar eclipse

March 29 - solar eclipse

This means that Venus retrograde will be part of global transformational processes.

What does Venus retrograde give?

First and foremost, a reconsideration of beauty and appearance.

Tastes may change, there will be a desire to update your image. But it is better to refuse now from plastic surgeries, cosmetic procedures, radical change of style - later disappointment may come.

The second half of March is unfavorable for planned operations - it is better to postpone them to the second half of spring.

Venus will also affect personal life.

Old connections will resurface: former partners may show up in your life, or you'll want to write to them.

If the relationship was broken without realizing the reasons, this period will help to conduct a deep analysis of mistakes.

However, getting back into a relationship is best only after Venus retrograde is complete. For now, you can review your relationship and work on your mistakes.

In this period, you should not conclude marriages - the durability of such unions will be in question.

It's better to do error work on current relationships and make big decisions later.

New Dating: any new relationships started during Venus retrograde may be short-lived.

It is better not to rush to serious conclusions and give yourself time until the end of spring. This is the only way you will be able to check their long-term viability.

Crises and instability are possible in financial matters.

You should not start a new business, invest large sums, take loans. It is useful to close debts, finalize financial projects, update bank cards.

Large purchases are not recommended, especially real estate, jewelry and antiques.

Global events and impact on the world

As Venus retrogrades during eclipses and interacts with other important aspects, it indicates profound world changes:

Financial permutations, cash flow changes;

Issues of territorial integrity of states;

Revision of international treaties and unexpected decisions on military and peace issues.

Venus will conjunct Saturn in early April, which could lead to long-term financial agreements and stabilize things.

"Throughout this period, the parade of planets will involve Neptune in the sign of Pisces, which indicates secret negotiations, hidden processes. It will be a big political backstage game that will completely change the world. But we will see only the "tip of the iceberg", - believes the astrologer.

According to Ksenia Basilenko, we are at a turning point.

"And the retrograde motion of Venus and Mercury will pull to the surface old, unresolved issues - both in personal life and on a global level. Now it is important to analyze and rethink, but do not make hasty steps," - said the astrologer.