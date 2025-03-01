Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
1.3m/s
75%
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144290 views

Astrologer told about the influence of retrograde Venus and Mercury on people's lives in March.

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

In March, our lives will be influenced by Mercury and Venus, which make retrograde motion. About how exactly it will affect our lives, especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Kseniya Bazilenko

March will be a month of significant changes due to Venus and Mercury retrograde, a parade of planets, and a series of eclipses that will change the usual course of events

- according to the astrologer.

Venus will be in retrograde motion from March 1 through April 12. The reversal will begin at the 10th degree of Aries, and from March 23, Venus will move into Pisces, where it will remain in retrograde phase until the 24th degree.

Peculiarities of Venus retrograde and conjunction with Mercury

According to Ksenia Basilenko, this retrograde will be especially significant, as Venus will not only affect the themes of beauty, design, creativity, love and family relationships, and finances, but will also pass through several significant astrological aspects.

Mercury begins its retrograde on March 15 and will be retrograde until April 7. The combined retrograde influence of these two planets indicates a deep reconsideration of relationships and financial decisions.

In addition, Venus and Mercury will be involved in the astrological parade of planets and conjunct Rahu, which coincides with eclipses in March:

  • March 14 - lunar eclipse
    • March 29 - solar eclipse

      This means that Venus retrograde will be part of global transformational processes.

      What does Venus retrograde give? 

      First and foremost, a reconsideration of beauty and appearance.

      Tastes may change, there will be a desire to update your image. But it is better to refuse now from plastic surgeries, cosmetic procedures, radical change of style - later disappointment may come.

      The second half of March is unfavorable for planned operations - it is better to postpone them to the second half of spring.

      Venus will also affect personal life.

      Old connections will resurface: former partners may show up in your life, or you'll want to write to them.

      If the relationship was broken without realizing the reasons, this period will help to conduct a deep analysis of mistakes.

      However, getting back into a relationship is best only after Venus retrograde is complete. For now, you can review your relationship and work on your mistakes.

      In this period, you should not conclude marriages - the durability of such unions will be in question.

      It's better to do error work on current relationships and make big decisions later.

      New Dating: any new relationships started during Venus retrograde may be short-lived.

      It is better not to rush to serious conclusions and give yourself time until the end of spring. This is the only way you will be able to check their long-term viability.

      Crises and instability are possible in financial matters.

      You should not start a new business, invest large sums, take loans. It is useful to close debts, finalize financial projects, update bank cards.

      Large purchases are not recommended, especially real estate, jewelry and antiques.

      Global events and impact on the world

      As Venus retrogrades during eclipses and interacts with other important aspects, it indicates profound world changes:

      • Financial permutations, cash flow changes;
        • Issues of territorial integrity of states;
          • Revision of international treaties and unexpected decisions on military and peace issues.

            Venus will conjunct Saturn in early April, which could lead to long-term financial agreements and stabilize things.

            "Throughout this period, the parade of planets will involve Neptune in the sign of Pisces, which indicates secret negotiations, hidden processes. It will be a big political backstage game that will completely change the world. But we will see only the "tip of the iceberg", - believes the astrologer.

            According to Ksenia Basilenko, we are at a turning point.

            "And the retrograde motion of Venus and Mercury will pull to the surface old, unresolved issues - both in personal life and on a global level. Now it is important to analyze and rethink, but do not make hasty steps," - said the astrologer.

