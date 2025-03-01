Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
A pathologist has established the probable date of death of actor Gene Hackman - 9 days before the body was found. The exact circumstances of the death of the actor and his wife are still under investigation.
According to the initial pathologist's report, American actor Gene Hackman probably died on February 17, judging by the activity of his pacemaker. This was reported by Rolling Stone, UNN wrote.
Details
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza held a press conference on Friday to share new information about the deaths of Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.
Although most of the information was previously disclosed in a search warrant from the scene, Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the press that Hackman's "last day of life" most likely occurred nine days before his body was found.
According to the information, the official results of the autopsy and toxicological tests are still pending confirmation, but the pathologist shared the data obtained from the actor's pacemaker.
The exact chronology of events - including who died first, Hackman or Arakawa - is still unknown. However, investigators have virtually ruled out carbon monoxide as a cause of death, as "both tested negative" for poisoning.
The search for the cause of death is ongoing, and the couple's cell phones found among the evidence have not yet been unlocked, so details of the couple's last contact before their deaths have not yet been established. One of Heckman's daughters said she had not spoken to her father for several months before his death.
Recall
On February 26, Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their home. The famous American actor died at the age of 95.
On February 28, The New York Times reported that investigations into the deaths of the actor and his wife were ongoing. According to the information, pills were found scattered near his wife's body.