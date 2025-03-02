Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Kyiv • UNN
On March 2, 2025, Orthodox Christians will celebrate Forgiveness Sunday before Lent. The day includes special traditions of forgiveness, spiritual purification and reconciliation between people.
Today, March 2, Ukraine celebrates Forgiveness Sunday, which marks the end of Holy Week and the beginning of Lent, UNN reports.
Forgiveness Sunday is an important holiday in the Christian tradition, celebrated on the eve of Lent. In 2025, it falls on March 2.
The history of this holiday dates back to ancient times. According to church legend, the monks of the Palestinian Lavra of St. Sava went to the desert for prayers and solitude before the beginning of Lent. Because it was a dangerous and difficult journey, the monks asked each other for forgiveness before leaving so that they could set out with a pure heart. This tradition has been preserved in modern churches, where the Rite of Forgiveness, an important rite of this day, is performed. This is how the tradition of asking forgiveness from the people closest to you emerged on this day.
Spring holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what we celebrate28.02.25, 11:20 • 433469 views
The rite of forgiveness is a special image on Forgiveness Sunday, when the priest asks the faithful for forgiveness for all offenses, both conscious and unconscious. The faithful also ask for forgiveness from each other. After that, it is customary to exchange kisses or hugs as a sign of reconciliation.
This day is an opportunity to ask for forgiveness from family, friends, and colleagues. According to tradition, it is customary to say "Forgive me" on this day.
But in response, it is customary to say: "God will forgive, and I forgive."
It's also a time for inner cleansing and letting go of past resentments.
The main traditions and prohibitions on Forgiveness Sunday
Forgiveness and purification: Avoid harboring resentment and negative thoughts. Do not quarrel or provoke conflicts.
- Forgiveness through prayer: On this day, Orthodox Christians try to purify their hearts through prayer and spiritual cleansing, asking God to grant forgiveness for all sins committed.
- Spiritual recovery: Help those in need and provide support to your family.
- Fasting and health: It is not fashionable to overeat and abuse alcohol. In addition, no loud celebrations are allowed.
- Purity of heart: It is important to let go of past grievances and purify your heart before the start of Lent.
- The meeting of spring: As Forgiveness Sunday concluded the celebration of Shrovetide, this day also symbolizes the farewell to winter and the welcome of spring.
Forgiveness Sunday is a day for purification and spiritual renewal, so that we can start Lent with a clean soul and go through it with blessing and inner peace.
The Rada has established a National Day of Prayer12.02.25, 12:46 • 114300 views