Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Kyiv • UNN

 127140 views

On March 2, 2025, Orthodox Christians will celebrate Forgiveness Sunday before Lent. The day includes special traditions of forgiveness, spiritual purification and reconciliation between people.

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Today, March 2, Ukraine celebrates Forgiveness Sunday, which marks the end of Holy Week and the beginning of Lent, UNN reports.

Forgiveness Sunday is an important holiday in the Christian tradition, celebrated on the eve of Lent. In 2025, it falls on March 2. 

The history of this holiday dates back to ancient times. According to church legend, the monks of the Palestinian Lavra of St. Sava went to the desert for prayers and solitude before the beginning of Lent. Because it was a dangerous and difficult journey, the monks asked each other for forgiveness before leaving so that they could set out with a pure heart. This tradition has been preserved in modern churches, where the Rite of Forgiveness, an important rite of this day, is performed. This is how the tradition of asking forgiveness from the people closest to you emerged on this day.

Spring holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what we celebrate28.02.25, 11:20 • 433469 views

 The rite of forgiveness is a special image on Forgiveness Sunday, when the priest asks the faithful for forgiveness for all offenses, both conscious and unconscious. The faithful also ask for forgiveness from each other. After that, it is customary to exchange kisses or hugs as a sign of reconciliation.

This day is an opportunity to ask for forgiveness from family, friends, and colleagues. According to tradition, it is customary to say "Forgive me" on this day.

But in response, it is customary to say: "God will forgive, and I forgive." 

It's also a time for inner cleansing and letting go of past resentments.

The main traditions and prohibitions on Forgiveness Sunday 

Forgiveness and purification: Avoid harboring resentment and negative thoughts. Do not quarrel or provoke conflicts.

  • Forgiveness through prayer: On this day, Orthodox Christians try to purify their hearts through prayer and spiritual cleansing, asking God to grant forgiveness for all sins committed.
    • Spiritual recovery: Help those in need and provide support to your family.
      • Fasting and health: It is not fashionable to overeat and abuse alcohol. In addition, no loud celebrations are allowed.
        • Purity of heart: It is important to let go of past grievances and purify your heart before the start of Lent.
          • The meeting of spring: As Forgiveness Sunday concluded the celebration of Shrovetide, this day also symbolizes the farewell to winter and the welcome of spring.

            Forgiveness Sunday is a day for purification and spiritual renewal, so that we can start Lent with a clean soul and go through it with blessing and inner peace.

            The Rada has established a National Day of Prayer12.02.25, 12:46 • 114300 views

            Alina Volianska

            Alina Volianska

