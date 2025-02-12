The Rada has established a National Day of Prayer

The Verkhovna Rada voted to establish a National Day of Prayer. It will be celebrated in Ukraine annually on February 24, reports UNN with reference to the parliamentary corps.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Resolution No. 12412 on the introduction of a National Day of Prayer in Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on February 24. On this day, the parliament will begin its session with the performance of the spiritual anthem of Ukraine "Bozhe velykyi, yedynyi".

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that 255 MPs voted "FOR".

Additionally

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must, within three months from the date of adoption of this Resolution, develop and approve a comprehensive plan of measures for the state celebration of the National Day of Prayer.

Representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations will be involved in the preparation process.

According to the final provisions, the law will come into force the day after its official publication after being signed by the President of Ukraine.