Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
25-year-old Cori Brodus, daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, gave birth to a daughter at 25 weeks of pregnancy due to HELLP syndrome. The urgent intervention of doctors saved the lives of mother and child.
The daughter of the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, 25-year-old Corey Broadus, became a mother, giving birth to her first child three months ahead of schedule. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.
On Friday, 25-year-old Brodus, posted a post on Instagram announcing that she had become a mother.
The star shared with her followers a black-and-white photo showing the legs of her newborn daughter.
"The Princess was born at the age of 6 months. I cried and cried, I compared and compared, blaming myself for not being able to give her everything she needed. But no matter what, God always shows me that I am His child!" the post reads. "Today, at 25 weeks, a baby girl was born, and she is as beautiful as ever! I thank God for helping me get to this point, despite all the difficulties that are constantly stacked against me.
Brodus also uploaded an Instagram story of herself lying in a hospital bed.
"The first cesarean section was successful :) I send my greetings to the person above," she wrote.
And in the next story she wrote: "Yesterday I went to the doctor, thinking that I just had severe gas... All this time I have been developing HELLP syndrome, which is very serious and can even lead to death if left untreated.
Corey added that, according to medical professionals, if she had "waited a few more days, it would have been really bad.
The abbreviation "HELLP" stands for "Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes, Low Platelet count", i.e. "hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count".
HELLP syndrome can lead to serious consequences, such as liver damage, placental abruption, seizures, stroke, or even death, if not detected and treated in time. It usually develops late in pregnancy or during the postpartum period and requires immediate medical intervention, often involving an emergency cesarean section.
